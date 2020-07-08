DRB Letters to the editor for July 8

An inspiring teacher
Congratulations to Robin Owens! I had the privilege of working under her guidance for several years. Mrs. Owens is the most caring and dedicated educator I knew during my teaching career of 36 years. She is an inspiration for quality, objectivity, innovation and success. Her heart and soul are devoted to God, the education of Danville’s youth and the success of Danville Public Schools. She has been a ray of hope and light for many students, parents and teachers. If you have experienced the privilege of working with Mrs. Owens, you already know she will not disappoint Danville! Please welcome a remarkable Christian, educator and leader to the position of interim superintendent for Danville Public Schools!
JUDY BARKSDALE
retired teacher
Tangible proof of God’s power
This is in response to Glenn C. Allen’s letter.
I received the baptism of the Holy Ghost on Jan. 5, 1992, after giving my heart to God some years before. I’d witnessed the power referenced in the Book of Acts though I’d not desired this peculiar experience that others mocked.
We were in revival with the evangelist visiting in our home. On our way to church, he stated, “Sister Christy, you’re going to shout tonight.” My immediate reaction was, “Oh no, that’s not going to happen to me.”
That night, the spirit of God was strong. It was like a wind blowing through the church. It stirred my soul. Every time the preacher lay hands on someone in prayer, the Spirit would fall. I sat back and thought, “I sure hope he doesn’t pray for me because nothing will happen.” And then he motioned me forward. The spirit of God drew me, and I couldn’t remain seated.
As soon as his hand lay upon me, the spirit of God surged through me in a way I cannot describe. It was a powerful force, so supreme that I felt like I’d just touched 220 volts. It moved me, shook me and revealed the tangible proof of God’s power.
After that, I desired the complete baptism. A few weeks later, I was praying in English when suddenly I began to speak in a language that only God comprehends.
The Holy Ghost has not diminished in power. It’s unbelief that hinders his mighty movement.
Frank Bartleman (1871-1936) in Azusa Street Revival wrote, “I never sought tongues. My natural mind resisted the idea. The phenomenon violates human reasoning. We need not expect anyone who has not reached this depth of abandonment in their human spirit, this death to their own reasoning, to understand it. The ‘wind’ on the day of Pentecost was the breath of God. It must be experienced to be understood. It cannot be explained.”
CHRISTY HICKS
Danville
