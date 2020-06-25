Grateful for diverse education

Grateful for a diverse education
When I was in high school in my senior year, the only Black teacher in our school was my U.S. history instructor, which was one of the classes required to pass in order to graduate.
In the very first week of the semester, our teacher let us know that we would receive an extra “A” grade if each of us registered to vote.
Needless to say, we all did.
I had forgotten about that scenario until recently, with all the attention given to everything race-related.
My high school in Maplewood, New Jersey, was so heavily weighted with Jewish whites that my elementary school was closed on Jewish holidays.
But it was also progressive enough from inside that we as students learned a tremendous lesson about American democracy.
I am so thankful that my high school history teacher instilled in me in my youth about the importance of voting.
I can only hope that our current high school students would receive the same kind of guidance in these probably very confusing times.
MELANIE ROSS
Danville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!