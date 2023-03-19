As Americans continue to file tax returns this season, there is a small, dedicated group of volunteers in our area who are helping residents file tax returns for free.
These 14 volunteers are the backbone of our local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program which is sponsored by Pittsylvania County Community Action and financially supported by Virginia Community Action Partnership’s CASH Campaign.
On Wednesday, tax advocates from across the country celebrated VITA programs and the work VITA volunteers do to help families receive the tax benefits they have earned.
Under the auspices of the IRS, these nationwide VITA sites offer free federal and state tax return preparation for taxpayers whose adjusted gross income for 2022 is $60,000 or less. VITA tax preparers receive training to become certified to help families in their communities file returns correctly and confidentially. Last year, our VITA team prepared over 1300 tax returns free of charge and the work continues this filing season.
The demand for VITA services in our area is rising and to fill that demand we need volunteer tax preparers. If you would like to be a part of this rewarding endeavor, please contact Betsy Bacon at 434-549-8231. For a tax appointment, call 434-549-8220, ext 3.
Please, won’t you join PCCA in thanking our VITA volunteers?
Betsy H. Bacon, VITA site coordinator, Pittsylvania County Community Action