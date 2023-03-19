When job qualifications are ignored for diversity and wokeness, results have embarrassing outcomes.
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg delayed going to East Palestine, Ohio, because he doesn’t know anything about transportation. VP Harris doesn’t visit the southern border because she has no clue about anything. Alejandro Mayorkas is a clown without make-up. Karine Jean Pierre gives nonsensical, word jambalaya from the White House podium daily.
President Biden believes in "America last." His 2024 budget adds trillions to a staggering $32 trillion debt. He wants $5 trillion in higher taxes on businesses, corporations and individuals.
Raising taxes always punishes middle and lower class, not the wealthy, and reduces America’s competitiveness and economic growth.
Banks are failing in a Biden-induced recession. But the liberal New World Order is more important. Americans must pay more at the pump for Ukraine to defeat Russia. Biden sends Ukraine unlimited support for Hunter’s monetary stipends.
Prices for everything continue going up under Biden and Democrat policies. For Joe Biden, it’s not about doing what’s best for America. It’s more important to support the liberal New World Order.
Biden kowtows to environmentalists by canceling pipelines and scrapping new lease sales, and slow-walking approval of other vital energy infrastructure projects.
Completing a thought or sentence is no longer required for a Democrat to be president. It took Trump to make Biden acceptable. In previous presidential campaigns, voters had "Big-Guy" figured correctly, completely unqualified to be president.
But never mind, at least he’s not Trump.
David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County