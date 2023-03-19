During Women's History Month, I would like to recognize Dr. Angela Hairston, superintendent of Danville Public Schools.

Since joining DPS in December 2020, Dr. Hairston has implemented a plan to put our division on the path to 100% accreditation.

Hairston has set a high standard for academic excellence.

For the past seven years, I have closely followed the trajectory of DPS. It is incredible what Dr. Hairston has accomplished in such a short period.

As much as she is dedicated and accomplished, Dr. Hairston is not one to "take credit" for what she has done. The work is engrained in her and who she is.

She has a talented team of individuals that she is leading to greatness. Everything that has been implemented is for the benefit of our children.

One of Dr. Hairston’s common phrases is "it's about the kids." Dr. Hairston accepted the role of superintendent knowing we had a Corrective Action Plan with the Virginia Department of Education.

This is a tremendous workload in addition to regular daily responsibilities. Despite the challenges she knew she’d face, she chose to return to Danville. This is because she believes our children and our community deserve better and she has the knowledge, skills, and passion for getting the job done. I want to take it a bit further and acknowledge a few accomplishments under her leadership:

Instrumental in leading the campaign for the 1% sales tax increase to help fund our schools yielding funds for more than $127 million in school renovations;

Obtained funding to create a robust strategic plan;

A new track at George Washington High School;

A new track at Langston;

Several capital projects including the construction of an elementary school. Danville hasn’t had a new school built since 1995; and

Added teacher retention specialist.

Should you see Dr. Hairston, the first African American female superintendent for DPS, out in public please thank her for her commitment to Danville. Please ask how you can assist in supporting her work in continuing to move DPS forward.

Crystal Averett Cobbs, former Danville School Board chair