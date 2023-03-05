The COVID curse
The COVID-19 virus is clearly man-made. It does things a normal virus does not do.
It obviously came from a lab in China.
The Chinese government clearly lied about it in an effort to save face and deny responsibility, something they have historically done many times.
I do not believe the release of the virus was intentional, but the governments of the world mishandled the response to it because of misinformation spread by the Chinese government and by Dr. F. And now trust in the government and medical health organizations had been eroded.
Millions died while Big Pharma and others grew richer. The lives of millions more were ruined or changed and only the rich seem to have gone unaffected.
The people were lied to by their government and now they distrust the government. It seems that our president and government are compromised when it comes to all things China.
There is nothing that can be done. China cannot be forced to make restitution, and Big Pharma and Dr. F are protected. There is nothing that will be done so, stop wasting time and money on it and move on.
Harvey O. Minnick Jr.,
Danville