Letter: We can't ignore the moral laws of God
To the editor:

This is in reference to the letter to the editor placed in the Nov. 29 edition titled "Encourage youth to learn for peaceful life."

While I agree we should encourage our youth to learn things like the Ten Commandments, but from who? We must realize that most religious denominations have disregarded these commandments for over 1,500 years, claiming God's moral laws were nailed to the cross. These same denominations ignore the only holy day in the entire bible, and in doing so, fail to recognize God as our creator. If we ignore the moral laws of God, we cannot expect our youth to follow man-made laws.

It's no wonder we are having riots, lootings and killings in our cities. It's what they are learning from their parents and churches.

John Thompson, Danville

