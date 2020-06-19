Letters to the Editor June 19

First Amendment is clear
The First Amendment to the Constitution is as follows:
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
You will notice it says people can assemble peaceably. It doesn’t give them the right to destroy or steal property, block traffic or anything else that infringes on the rights of others. Everything listed is federal law and it cannot be legally altered by state or local law, even though some governors seem to think it can.
The freedom of speech is also very clear. It means that everyone has the right to express their opinion even if others may not agree with you. This right seems to be ignored by much of the news media, social media like Facebook and Twitter and academia. It is unbelievable how strongly communication with each other has been stifled to the point that many people are afraid to express themselves in fear of being rebuffed or maybe even harmed.
It seems that the governor also overstepped his authority when he closed churches even if it was because of the coronavirus.
Everyone needs to be reminded of how important this amendment was when it was added to the Constitution.
RAY F. LAWSON
Danville