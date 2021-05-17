We need to mine solutions for end of coal

In April 1961 — 60 years ago this spring — Gov. Lindsay Almond toured Southwest Virginia. One of the stops on his tour was Clinch Valley College, what today is known as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, where school officials did what school officials everywhere do when a governor comes to visit: They asked for more funding.
Here’s what caught our eye in The Roanoke Times account of the governor’s stop at the college: School officials “said they are unable to project Clinch Valley’s future enrollments because of uncertainty in the coal fields. The populations of mining towns are declining because of mechanization of the mines.”
Our takeaway six decades down the line: The current economic crisis in coal country has been a long time coming, and we haven’t prepared for it very well.
The only real difference between 1961 and 2021 doesn’t really matter: Coal consumption was growing then; it’s falling now. But coal-related employment has been falling since 1923, according to federal labor statistics. The driver then was mechanization; now it’s market forces — and government mandates to phase out fossil fuels. Of those two, the latter gets most of the blame from coal advocates, but the former are more formidable. Former President Donald Trump was vocally pro-coal but, not even his administration could reverse the trends the free market had set in motion. More coal-fired generation was retired under his four years as president than under Barack Obama’s final four years.
In any case, our point is the same: Nobody has done enough to transition coal country to a post-coal economy. The national government hasn’t done it. The state government hasn’t done it. And the coal counties themselves haven’t done it. Hindsight is always easy but sometimes a counter-factual analysis is instructive: What should local governments and local leaders in the coal counties have demanded in 1961? And what should Almond have done? It’s hard enough to conceive of solutions now, so how much can we fault leaders back then? Two years prior, Gov. Luther Hodges of North Carolina looked out on a pine forest and saw the future Research Triangle. What if Almond in 1961 had stolen that idea and proposed that Virginia’s version be located in Wise next to what was then still a two-year college? That’s nice to imagine, but so are unicorns and fairies.
Here in the real world, we see many leaders even today unwilling or unable to grapple with the economic realities before them.
When he was running for governor in 2017, Ralph Northam proposed making UVa-Wise a research center for renewable energy research because we all know that research universities are economic engines — wouldn’t that be a good way to reposition coal country into energy country? We saw no follow-up on that proposal until his recent ill-fated attempt to tie the retirement of the coal tax credit to future appropriations to the school — but neither did we see any grass-roots community effort in Wise endorsing the plan. (We bet if he had proposed that for the Roanoke Valley a committee of community leaders would have sprung the next day to advocate for it.)
Next door in West Virginia, the state legislature has been grappling with how to prop up the coal industry. It recently passed a bill requiring utilities to keep at least 30 days worth of coal on hand (something they already do, so it’s a meaningless requirement). However, the legislature rejected an amendment that would have commissioned an economic plan for communities that have lost coal-related jobs. This seems a willful refusal to acknowledge the obvious.
Politicians outside coal country haven’t done the regions any favors, to be sure. Virginia’s Clean Economy Act, which the General Assembly passed last year, mandates the state’s largest utilities go carbon-free by 2045. That may help save the planet but will kill coal jobs — and contains only some high-sounding language on how to replace them. You can blame Democrats for waging a “war on coal” if you want, but coal jobs have been disappearing for nearly a century, and nobody has figured out how to replace those jobs.
Even worse, much of the time we haven't even tried. That Clean Economy Act contains only the vaguest of language about directing future energy projects to "economically distressed" parts of the state. When the General Assembly voted this year to retire coal tax credits — which will further undermine more coal jobs — all that was promised in return was a study of the region's economic needs, as if those somehow aren't sufficiently clear.
By contrast, the website Vox recently published an insightful article headlined: “What should coal communities do when power plants shut down? Ask Germany.” Germany has been moving far more aggressively than the United States to phase out coal. It’s also had something we don’t have — a plan. Germany is in the process of providing $47 billion between now and 2038 to help its coal-mining regions build a new economy. The Euractiv Media Network reports that this includes “the establishment of new research institutions, such as an institute for research into low-emission aircraft engines in Cottbus, where Germany’s government plans to create 500 new jobs, or the financing of four real-life laboratories.”
Will this work? Check back in 2038. All we know now is that Germany is acting very different from how we are. Vox quotes a West Virginia-born energy analyst: “In the United States, the transition is ... happening, it’s just that it is happening with no planning and no foresight. That’s what has caused all the economic upheaval.”
Germany also has a different social safety net that makes the transition easier. When workers lose their jobs, they don’t lose their health insurance. Germany also pays workers a salary while they go through job retraining. Both those concepts are, quite literally, foreign to us. Now, here’s another comparison. The U.S. gross domestic product is $20.49 trillion, while Germany’s is $4 trillion, according to the International Monetary Fund. So our economy is more than five times bigger. At that scale, the U.S. ought to be setting aside $235 billion over the next two decades for coal country to transition away from coal. Are we? Of course not. The question is why not? And why isn't coal country taking the lead in demanding that kind of investment instead of fighting a rearguard action on behalf of coal that we all know is doomed to fail?