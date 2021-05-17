We need to mine solutions for end of coal

By contrast, the website Vox recently published an insightful article headlined: “What should coal communities do when power plants shut down? Ask Germany.” Germany has been moving far more aggressively than the United States to phase out coal. It’s also had something we don’t have — a plan. Germany is in the process of providing $47 billion between now and 2038 to help its coal-mining regions build a new economy. The Euractiv Media Network reports that this includes “the establishment of new research institutions, such as an institute for research into low-emission aircraft engines in Cottbus, where Germany’s government plans to create 500 new jobs, or the financing of four real-life laboratories.”

Will this work? Check back in 2038. All we know now is that Germany is acting very different from how we are. Vox quotes a West Virginia-born energy analyst: “In the United States, the transition is ... happening, it’s just that it is happening with no planning and no foresight. That’s what has caused all the economic upheaval.”