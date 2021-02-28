OUR WORDS: South Boston Speedway wants to rev the engines

South Boston Speedway has plenty of room with which to safely handle more than the 250-person capacity currently permitted by the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The ask is simple: a percentage-based capacity limit. The percentage-based plan will allow South Boston Speedway to operate again, something that the 250-person limit prohibits because of the financial strain such a small crowd puts on the venue’s operations.

South Boston Speedway has – and always will be – a major part of this community. The venue welcomes families from across the region and from surrounding states to every event. It is one of Halifax County’s core tourism venues and brings in significant tax dollars for the locality and the commonwealth, something that is desperately needed right now.

Letting racing return will also bring much-needed mental healing to our region and state. Let’s throw the green flag on letting racing return while waving the checkered flag on a year of mental anguish and strife.

We at South Boston Speedway stand ready to help heal the community. And we mean it. If our region needs space for vaccination distribution, our 40 acres are wide open to help. If students need to access our front parking area to gain Wi-Fi access, we want to help.