The 3,500-acre park was one of the top two sites in the country considered by the South Korea-based automobile manufacturer, said Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville. The project would have brought about 8,500 jobs to the Dan River Region, he said.
Ciealita Thornton, 42, and Lakeisha Woody, 36, died from their injuries.
A 16-year-old was arrested and charged after a reported online post to shoot at a school, the Danville Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon.
A former Novant Health nurse was sentenced Wednesday for tampering with drugs. She was already serving a prison sentence for a similar crime.
A steady climb of cases is expected until a mid-July peak.
A fire damaged a crematorium at Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home on U.S. 58 on Thursday afternoon.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Commonwealth Home Health Care on Wednesday announced plans to open a new operation in Blairs and bring 26 new jobs.
A new and improved Hughes Center will add more than 30 new beds and bring more services for the facility's children and adolescents.
One person was killed and seven were injured in the shooting, including two juveniles, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.
