Part of West Main Street to be closed to install water services to casino property

Starting Tuesday, West Main Street in Danville will be closed to through traffic between Baltimore Avenue and Bishop Road.

The closure will allow Danville Utilities crews to install water services to the casino resort property.

Traffic will be detoured onto Park Avenue and Bishop Road. Access will be maintained to businesses at 1121 West Main St. and 1017 West Main St.

The installation project is expected to take seven days to complete (weather permitting).

Motorists are urged to slow down and be alert to altered traffic patterns, allow more time to reach their destination, or consider an alternate route.

