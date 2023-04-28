Danville City Council could be on its way to getting a hefty pay raise.

City Manager Ken Larking has proposed increasing the mayor’s annual salary from $12,000 to $20,000 and city council members’ yearly pay from $10,000 to $18,000.

Those are the state-allowed maximum salaries for mayor and council members for cities with population sizes similar to that of Danville.

Council members will hold a public hearing and vote during its Tuesday meeting whether to approve the raises, which would take effect July 1, 2025.

State law requires that any pay increase for council members not be implemented until July 1 after the next regularly scheduled general election for City Council. Danville’s next election for council members will be in November 2024.

“I think it’s the right time,” Larking said of the proposed pay hike.

It would be the first raise for City Council since 2014.

Larking’s office researched City Council pay in three other cities in Virginia with similar-sized populations — Charlottesville, Manassas and Harrisonburg.

All of the local governing bodies for those cities either pay the state-allowed maximum for their councils or have recently voted to. That maximum is $18,000 for council members and $20,000 for the mayor in cities with populations between 35,000 and 74,000, according to state law.

Danville’s population is around 41,000.

“We’re trying throughout the organization to make sure our pay is competitive with the market,” Larking.

When asked about the salary increase, Mayor Alonzo Jones referred to the recent pay study that was done for all city employees.

“We also found not only was our staff below average in pay, but also our council members,” Jones said.

The study, performed by the Berkley Group, found that the city can afford to pay its employees at 100% of the market rate.

The city hired the Berkley Group — which had also conducted a city firefighter pay study — to perform the more recent organization-wide pay study to address disparities that developed because of volatility in the market over the past three years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

During its meeting Tuesday night, City Council will also vote whether to approve amended employment agreements with the city manager and city attorney.

If approved, the amended agreements would raise Larking’s annual salary from $210,972.25 to $232,068.38, and City Attorney Clarke Whitefield’s yearly pay from $161,578.08 to $177,735.89.