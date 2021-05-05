Peaches & Patches
When you bring a new kitty into rescue and they climb right in your lap, you know you found a... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trial opens for woman charged with neglect in mother's death.
Jury recommends a 30-year sentence.
Jesus Armando Ochoa Sanchez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.
Taylor Elementary School will transform into technology-driven facility for remote learners.
Two men have been charged in the 2019 death of a Roanoke man who was shot and left off the side of a road in Hardy, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The next jump to $11 an hour in January is a bigger concern.
The fire department stabilized the structure.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
- Updated
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
The local health district is lagging the rest of Virginia in vaccination rates.