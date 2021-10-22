Pittsylvania County continues talks how on to best use transient occupancy tax on tourism

Different groups continue to pitch proposals to spend revenue from Pittsylvania County's upcoming transient occupancy tax when it begins in January.

County leaders heard from different organizations this week on how to speed the proceeds from the 4% tax to be levied for anyone staying at a hotel, campground or Airbnb-style lodging in Pittsylvania County.

Approved in July and originally set to go into effect in September, the board of supervisors pushed the start date back to Jan. 1 after county staff members and businesses requested extra time.

Virginia Code requires any transient occupancy tax proceeds that exceed 2% must be used to further tourism, the county reported in a news release. Supervisors have been discussing the how to best use the money for months.

On Tuesday, board members heard from the Pittsylvania County Historical Society, the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex and the city of Danville Economic Development Department, which is the designated marketing organization for tourism for the region.

The Pittsylvania Historical Society has asked the board of supervisors to use revenues from an upcoming transient occupancy tax to hire a director of museums and historic sites.