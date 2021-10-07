Pittsylvania County seeing increase in 911 calls that aren't true emergencies

Pittsylvania County is experiencing an uptick in 911 calls that aren't true emergencies, compounding an already stressed health care system reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and exodus of medical professionals.
Pittsylvania County Public Safety is asking residents to seek the "appropriate level of care" when sick or injured.
“It is essential that we reserve the highest level of medical care, both at the hospital and from our county EMS providers, for those that truly need it,” said Chris Slemp, director of Pittsylvania County Public Safety. “We encourage anyone who is experiencing a true medical emergency to call 911, and we will provide the best service to that patient as quickly as we can."
However, the county's 911 dispatch center is receiving about 100 more calls a month compared to about two years ago, and "many of these are for people who don’t necessarily need emergency services," county leaders wrote in a news release.
Slemp is asking residents with minor injuries and illnesses to not call for emergency services or try to get care from a hospital.
"This will reserve those critical resources, including time, for the most serious medical emergencies where every minute matters," he said.
Regional hospitals are enduring staffing shortages — an issue felt across the nation — at the same time more people are seeking care with a severe case COVID-19 or other medical emergencies.
For example, Sovah Health-Danville has lost 40 nurses since the start of the year, CEO Alan Larson told Danville City Council late last month.
“We’ve never had patients waiting in the emergency department on a ventilator before, which is currently a regular thing,” he said.
Even with a dwindled workforce and influx of patients, the staff finds “ways to stretch,” Larson said. But officials remain limited on staff who can take care of those needing help.
Sovah Health and other hospitals sometimes have to go on what's called diversion, a procedure where they divert incoming patients to another location, county officials said in a news release. That in turn creates a domino effect of sorts placing more strain other facilities until those also are forced to divert incoming patients.
Volunteer EMS agencies also face an extra burden in this situation. Normally county patients are taken to Danville or the emergency room in Gretna. However, when those facilities are on diversion it means volunteers may need to travel to Roanoke, Lynchburg or Eden, North Carolina.
"When hospitals go on diversion, patients can’t be transported to the location that makes the most sense based on the location," Pittsylvania County leaders wrote in the news release. "Due to the size of Pittsylvania County, just one hospital going on diversion can result in increases in transport times."
This leads to calls needing more staffing or volunteers to cover other emergencies while the first crew is transporting a patient. Even if staffing becomes available, a new need arises for more ambulances and transport vehicles.
"To ensure the highest level of service and that there are no delays for those experiencing true medical emergencies, Pittsylvania County Public Safety asks for everyone to use judgement before calling 911 and to consider visiting an urgent care location or primary care physician for minor injuries and illnesses," leaders said in the release.