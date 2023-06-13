A 17-year-old was shot multiple times late Monday night in Danville, authorities report.

It was shortly after 10 p.m. when officers responded to the 400 block of Memorial Drive and stopped a "gold Infiniti that had been spotted leaving the area of Washington Street and First Street at a high rate of speed," authorities wrote in the news release.

The 17-year-old victim was inside the vehicle heading to the hospital.

"I don’t have any additional information at this time other than what’s in the news release," police spokesperson Matt Bell told the Register & Bee when asked how many people were in the Infinity.

"Police immediately began life saving measures until the Danville Life Saving Crew arrived," the news release stated. "He was later airlifted to another medical facility."

Police believe the shooting happened in the area of Washington and First streets. Officers discovered multiple shell casings there.

"Police continue to pursue all leads," the release stated.

The name of the 17-year-old is being withheld due to his age. He was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

A recent increase in gun violence prompted the Danville Police Department to launch Operation Blitz last month.

The department conducted the five-day operation May 22-26. It resulted in 31 charges, 25 arrests and seizure of 11 firearms, as well as 244 grams of cocaine, 262 grams of methamphetamine, 72 grams of fentanyl and 4.7 pounds of marijuana.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.