Police: Bedford man charged with murder

A Bedford man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Bedford County man, police said Friday.

Tyler Lee Booth, 21, was taken into custody without incident Friday, the Bedford Police Department said in a news release.

Booth is charged in the homicide of Braeden Michael Bailey, 18, who was found dead Wednesday at a Pinecrest Avenue address, the police department said.

An investigation determined the cause of death was "trauma to the area of Mr. Bailey's head," police said.

Booth is held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

