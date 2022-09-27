Police chief talks about scams to Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association

Guest speaker Tommy Merricks, police chief in Altavista, presented ideas on how to avoid falling victim to scams at the Pittsylvania County Retired Teachers Association’s first meeting of the year.

Scammers find it easier to prey on older people because they have lived through a time when one could take people at their word and trust them. Some problems that have been reported to Merricks include the “grandparent scam,” claiming a grandchild is in need of immediate financial help; the “Medicare Scam,” promising additional benefits or perhaps a new card in an attempt to get ID information; and the “Facebook Scam”, a “friend’s” identity has been cloned and the scammer claims the “friend” needs money. And the list goes on.

Any means of communication provides a method of stealing from the unsuspecting. Numerous warnings not to give out personal information to unknown w have been publicized. When caught unaware, however, it is easy to panic and want to take immediate action to remedy the situation, thus becoming a victim. Merricks emphasized taking time to think about what someone is being asked to do, talking to a relative or friend about it and never sending cash or gift cards as a scammer asks. Once you send the money or give the information leading to a withdrawal, it is gone, and there is no way to get it back.

Always report any attempted or successful scam to the authorities, he said.

Phone numbers can be spoofed, electronic devices and accounts can be hacked, bogus websites look legitimate, and much personal information is readily available online. If you don’t recognize a phone number or email address, don’t answer it, Merricks said. Anti-virus protection on a computer is worth the cost. When using online services, it is safer to pay with a credit card than with a debit card.

Several members shared their own experiences with this problem.

A business meeting followed with reports and committee assignments verified. A budget was approved, future meeting schedule announced and ideas for increasing membership were brainstormed. Members were encouraged to vote in the Nov. 8 election. Volunteers are needed to work the polls for the sales tax increase. A report was given on the August District E meeting. The Virginia Retired Teachers Association Fall Conference will be held in Midlothian on Oct. 17-19. Door prizes were won by Barbara Pickeral and Doris Bolton with proceeds going to the scholarship fund.