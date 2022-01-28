Tags
A 71-year-old Danville man died after being hit in the roadway Monday evening in Pittsylvania County, Virginia State Police report.
A school bus driver has been charged in a wreck that occurred Wednesday morning in Blairs.
Danville police officer Chris Agee, 48, died of cancer Sunday.
There were no major injuries in the incident, Virginia State Police Sgt. B. Draper said at the scene. The wreck occurred at U.S. 29 and East Witt Road.
There were no injuries after a work van crashed into an apartment building Monday afternoon in Danville, authorities reported.
A Saturday afternoon Danville house fire blamed on an overloaded electrical circuit displaced a family of three, fire authorities reported.
One Henry County inmate is dead, one is charged with involuntary manslaughter and a third has been charged with the willful delivery of a controlled substance to a prisoner.
It looks like the organizers of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival are on their way to paying money owed to companies that have filed legal action.
Two solar projects are planned in Pittsylvania County.
Overall virus fatigue lingers as a major pandemic struggle.
