Queso Mar 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular At least two jump from second-story window to escape Danville house fire A family escaped a fire that destroyed their Arlington Road home and left a dog dead Monday morning. 'Plan Danville' storefront officially opens as a central hub for conversations With the goal of hearing the voices of all residents, business owners and visitors in Danville, local leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony T… Two suspects arrested in Danville convenience store robbery involving machete, gun Danville police have arrested two suspects charged in a February armed robbery of a convenience store involving a gun and machete. An unwelcome change? No more 24-hour bathrooms, parking at Danville's visitor center draws debate "The reason we did this is to better realign its functions," Corrie Bobe, Danville's director of economic development and tourism. Casino dealer training starts in former Dan River Inc. building in Schoolfield Dealers will be trained to work at the casino's temporary and permanent facilities.