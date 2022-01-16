 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DANVILLE

Quick action helps save home, property when fire breaks out in attic

A Sunday morning fire damaged a Danville home, but quick work by firefighters saved the structure and most of the property inside. 

Shortly after 7 a.m., the Danville Fire Department responded to 180 Twin Oaks Lane. When crews arrived, they discovered fire in the attic, a news release from battalion chief William C. Smotherman reported.

Everyone had evacuated the home before the fire department arrived. 

"The fire was knocked down quickly which saved the home and much of the property inside," Smotherman wrote in the release.

The attic suffered fire damage and the rest of the home had water and smoke damage.

The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause to be electrical in nature.

