Racing drives visitors to Dan River Region, but casino expected to bring high rollers

Danville and Pittsylvania County are sandwiched between two major racing destinations — Martinsville Speedway and Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County — that help drive the largest draw for regional tourism.

VIR alone brings nearly 600,000 annual visitors to Southern Virginia with many of those people lodging, dining and shopping locally, said Corrie T. Bobe, the director of Danville's Office of Economic Development.

In two years, Bobe believes that figure easily will be dwarfed by the Caesars Virginia resort that's transforming a former textile site in what used to be the small mill village of Schoolfield.

Once up and running — sometime in 2024 — the casino resort is expected to bring more than 2 million visitors to the Dan River Region, setting the stage for the former textile and tobacco hub to become a tourism destination.

Just building the sprawling facility — including 500 hotel rooms inspirited by local scenery, a state-of-the-art casino floor and restaurants — will boost small businesses with construction jobs.

"This $500 million project is expected to need approximately 900 construction workers annually, which will have a direct, positive impact on our regional hotels, restaurants and retailers," Bobe told the Danville Register & Bee.

The casino is expected to generate up to $38 million in tax revenue for Danville.

In general, tourism has already surpassed pre-pandemic levels in Southern Virginia. Before COVID-19 sidelined many activities, tourism spending brought about $391 million to the region. The Virginia Tourism Corporation estimates this year's haul will be $471 million, a 20% increase before the pandemic.

"We understand that businesses within the hospitality and tourism sectors have seen significant improvement during the 2021 calendar year due to our major tourism assets being able to operate in a more regular fashion," Bobe explained. "In addition, there has been increased construction and business travel within our market associated with recently announced River District and industrial projects."

The River District is what Danville calls its downtown, a revitalization effort a decade in the making. Once vacant storefronts now provide shopping and eating destinations not only for loft-living residents in nearby former warehouses, but it also draws tourists who want to experience the new vibe.

In addition, Averett University and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville and the Olde Dominion Agriculture Complex in Chatham attract "significant number of visitors to the region each year," Bobe said.

A recent feasibility study found a spot next to the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham would be a good fit for a new hotel.