Recap: Martinsville takes down GW, Patrick County overcomes Tunstall

For the first time in nine tries, the Martinsville High School football team defeated George Washington High School on Thursday, 14-0.

Martinsville's lone offensive touchdown came with 1:41 left in the second quarter to go into the half up, 7-0.

The Bulldogs added an insurance run on an interception returned for a touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the contest.

With the win, Martinsville improves to 5-0 on the year, and 2-0 in Piedmont District play. The Bulldogs will return home Oct. 7 to take on Chatham High School in a non-district contest. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Patrick County 51, Tunstall 35

The Patrick County High School football team won on homecoming, defeating Tunstall, 51-35, on Thursday.

The Cougars (2-3, 1-0) next game will be against Bassett next Friday night at PCHS. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.