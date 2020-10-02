Remember God when voting

To the editor:

Things people need to do before voting. Number one is pray for God’s will. Look and listen to the issues. Remember what made the country great. Remember and read the constitution. Remember what the founders of our constitution said about the constitution and the country we have.

To know how to think is one of the most favorable conditions for conquering the art of perseverance. John Adams, our second president, said our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people, it is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.

Thomas Jefferson said God who gave us life gave us liberties of a nation. Be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God, indeed. I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just. That His justice cannot sleep forever. Benjamin Franklin said I have lived sir a long time and the longer I live the more convincing proofs I see of this truth. God governs in the affairs of men. James Madison said we have staked the whole future of American civilization on the commandments of God.

BILL SOYARS JR.

Danvlle