Residents go months without mail deliver

KING GEORGE — It's not unusual for bad weather or staff shortages to disrupt mail service for a few days, but a handful of residents in King George County haven't gotten mail delivery for seven months.

At least five residents in a newer section of the Hopyard Farm subdivision have never gotten mail at their homes. At first, the King George Post Office said there weren't enough cluster mailbox units for everyone and that until there were, affected residents would have to drive to the post office off State Route 3 to retrieve their mail.

Also called community mailboxes, cluster mailboxes are units that serve a number of residences, particularly in large subdivisions. They allow mail carriers to drop off a lot of letters in one stop instead of them having to drive through the whole development.

After the builder, Ryan Homes, installed more such units in the section that includes Wise Lane, residents Carmen Alicea and Gladys Vasquez said they still weren't assigned boxes.

The two residents settled into their $450,000 homes in June and watched as others — who moved in weeks or months after they did — got keys and were able to get mail, including from one unit right outside Vasquez's two-story home. As the women have complained to the builder and post office officials, they've said each party has faulted the other.

"I'm sure both the developer and the post office have some blame in what's going on, but no one's taking responsibility," said Alicea.

She also said local postal officials told her that even when there are enough cluster boxes, there aren't enough carriers to deliver to them.

"It's really aggravating and super stressful," she said. "And it's disappointing because I feel like I made a major mistake to move to King George."

The residents also have a hard time believing it's a coincidence that several affected by the mail mess have Hispanic or Asian last names.

"Is it discrimination?" Vasquez asked. "I think it is. They have skipped us on purpose and we haven't done anything wrong, but to be patient."

'No rhyme or reason'

Annie Cupka, the at-large member of the King George Board of Supervisors, started looking into the situation last month and sought help from Rep. Rob Wittman, who contacted the U.S. Postmaster General. Like the residents, Cupka hasn't understood why some people were assigned mailboxes and others weren't.

"There seems to be no rhyme or reason as to how the (King George) Post Office is distributing keys to the residents," Cupka said.

The response Wittman got late last month from the U.S. Postal Service's government relations office blamed the builder. The letter stated that, according to King George Postmaster Patrick Lonergan, "the builder did not consult with local postal officials about the placement of the cluster box units serving the subdivision" or provide enough boxes for every household.

The letter writer, Andrew Neal, assured Wittman that the local postmaster is working diligently with the builder to rectify the situation and that Lonergan would be pleased to help any of the residents impacted by the lack of delivery services.

That's not how the residents see it, and neither does Cupka. She did some research after the postal service's response to Wittman offered no solutions to the ongoing problem.

Cupka drove around the new section of Hopyard, along Wise Lane, and saw several sets of cluster mailboxes. She visited the Ryan Homes sales office and was told that after the units were installed, keys to each box were delivered to the King George Post Office. A Ryan Homes official had offered to get the keys back from the post office and deliver them to the residents — if the post office provided addresses—but the post office declined, according to Cupka.

"It sounds to me like the developer is, in fact, trying to work with the post office to resolve this issue," Cupka said.

Don Preston, property manager for Ryan Homes, told The Free Lance-Star, that all he could say about the matter was that he'd done everything he could. He said other comments would have to come through the corporate office.

Postmaster Lonergan had a similar response, saying he wasn't authorized to speak on behalf of the postal service.

The director of Hopyard Farm's Homeowners Association did not respond to a request for comments.

At a stalemate

Stephanie Sheridan, who moved into a home on Wise Lane in September, said she has been through the same rigmarole as Alicea and Vasquez — bouncing between the builder and the post office, asking when she would get a key to a nearby mailbox. Each time the builder gave a deadline for when she should get mail service, the date came and went with no change, she said.

Alicea asked if she could rent a box at the post office so she could pick up her mail anytime, not just when the workers were there. She was told that would be too confusing for carriers, given that her mail delivery was on hold.

Sheridan said she's felt equally frustrated — and "furious" — about the lack of response from post office officials. She said she left voicemails for or sent emails to Lonergan and his supervisor but never heard back from either.

"No side was willing to budge and no one except the county residents were being hurt while the two parties sat at a stalemate since the summer," Sheridan said.

Sheridan said she also was told that the postmaster didn't want his carriers to deliver mail in parts of the neighborhood that were under construction. However, one section or another of Hopyard Farm has been under construction throughout this century.

Once the area's largest dairy operation, Hopyard was the subject of a controversial rezoning in 1995 that allowed almost 900 homes to be built. Hazel Land Cos. bought the 992-acre tract in 2003 with a development plan, and construction began later, then ebbed and flowed over the years along with changes in the real estate market.

'Super stressful'

Cupka also checked with county staff about processes that should take place between builders and the post office in regards to cluster mailbox units. She said Postmaster Lonergan provided a "mode of delivery agreement" to county officials in October for another, newer section of Hopyard being built near those affected by the lack of mail service.

While Cupka said she commends the postmaster for having a process that outlines the responsibilities of the various parties, she said, "It seems these residents of Wise Lane did not have the benefit of this kind of mutual cooperation when they moved into their new homes."

Like the residents, she wants a solution to the problem, not more finger-pointing.

"I look forward to hearing how the post office will remedy this situation for my constituents, as the response provided to Rep. Wittman's office on behalf of them did nothing to address the situation," she wrote in an email.

For Alicea and Sheridan, who both were first-time homebuyers when they settled in Hopyard, the quest to find "a better place to live," as Alicea called it, has not panned out. Feeling "misled and mistreated," she said the matter is compounded by the fact that her mother, who lives with her, is in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease and constantly asks about the mail.

"It's super stressful," she said.

Sheridan described her situation as "beyond bummed and disappointed." She said the back-and-forth about mail delivery as well as the financial pain of water and sewer rates rising higher than she ever expected — King George's rates are among the highest in the state — are "ruining the joy of new homeownership."