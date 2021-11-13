River District Association crafting 'HOME for the Holidays'

The River District Association is producing the “HOME for the Holidays” television production again for the holiday season, with a little extra fun added to make the now annual celebration more inclusive.
Six short videos will be released every Friday from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3. Each one will celebrate something different about holidays in the region.
The association asks residents, groups, clubs and businesses in and around the Dan River Region participate by submitting content to be included in the show. Segments will feature a calendar of events, greetings from Santa, performances by local musicians, community holiday greetings, interviews with local businesses and nonprofits and storytime with the Danville Public Library. Residents are welcome to send greetings, holiday jokes, family photos, and more.
Each segment will be aired on River City TV, the River District Association Facebook Page and the local public access channel.
“For many, one of the most important special parts of being ‘Home for the Holidays’ is being with those we love," Diana Schwartz, executive director of the River District Association, said. "Unfortunately, we realize this is still not an option for everyone, so we are thrilled to offer Dan River Region residents the chance to ‘visit’ friends and family locally by sending in their greetings and wishes to be televised.
There are many ways for individual community members to participate.
- Individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits in the Dan River Region: The River District Association wants this event to bring the community together. Visit www.rdahomefortheholidays.com to read submission tips and guidelines. Then, get creative, get dressed up, decorate a background and record a 10-second holiday video (landscape orientation) and submit it by emailing it to home@riverdistrictassociation.com. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 10 at 11:59 p.m.
- Veterans and active-duty military: Veterans and active duty military may record a message for their family or families with loved ones who have served or are currently serving may surprise them with a holiday greeting. These 10-second holiday video (landscape orientation) can be submitted by emailing it to home@riverdistrictassociation.com. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 10 at 11:59 p.m.
- Local musicians and talent: Participate by recording holiday songs or other festive acts under 5 minutes in length. Submissions can be self-filmed and submitted by Nov. 20 or may be professionally permitted. Spaces are limited, so email home@riverdistrictassociation.com to be considered.
- Children: Santa and Mrs. Claus will broadcast a greeting from the North Pole and want to hear from children in the Dan River Region. Email letters to Santa to home@riverdistrictassociation.com by Dec. 10.
- Local nonprofits: Nonprofits holding a holiday drive are encouraged to email home@riverdistrictassociation.com to ask to be considered as part of the show.