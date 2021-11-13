River District Association crafting 'HOME for the Holidays'

The River District Association is producing the “HOME for the Holidays” television production again for the holiday season, with a little extra fun added to make the now annual celebration more inclusive.

Six short videos will be released every Friday from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3. Each one will celebrate something different about holidays in the region.

The association asks residents, groups, clubs and businesses in and around the Dan River Region participate by submitting content to be included in the show. Segments will feature a calendar of events, greetings from Santa, performances by local musicians, community holiday greetings, interviews with local businesses and nonprofits and storytime with the Danville Public Library. Residents are welcome to send greetings, holiday jokes, family photos, and more.

Each segment will be aired on River City TV, the River District Association Facebook Page and the local public access channel.