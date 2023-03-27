Danville's River District Association was honored Monday with the Great American Main Street Award.

The award "recognizes communities for their excellence in comprehensive preservation-based commercial district revitalization," according to a news release.

The 2023 designations, sponsored by The Hartford, were presented at the opening plenary for the Main Street Now Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

The River District Association is being recognized for what a news release calls creating a fertile environment for economic vitality through collaborative leadership and partnerships.

The group was selected by a national jury of industry professionals and local leaders in the fields of economic development and historic preservation.

“River District Association demonstrates that a strong organizational foundation based on an ethos of collaboration and strategy leads to transformative change,” said Main Street America Interim President and CEO Hannah White. “Their tireless efforts to build meaningful relationships with local stakeholders to inform and realize a holistic economic development approach has created an entrepreneurial ecosystem for the downtown and its surrounding region.”

Danville’s downtown is well known for its manufacturing heritage, which built large brick facilities along the town’s eponymous waterway. As these industries shrank during the 1980s-2000s, the downtown suffered economically, according to the release.

However, today, the area is rebounding and thriving.

Since 2010, the River District has leveraged $52 million in public investment to attract $310 million in private investment to facilitate the creation of more than 150 businesses and the addition of over 1,200 residential spaces.

“This is a tremendous honor for our community, and very important for our local residents who have been through so much economic turmoil over the decades,” said Diana Schwartz, CEO at River District Association. “This recognition will continue to drive home the understanding that Danville truly is a city once again on the rise. It is because of the resilience of the people in our community that Danville is a great place for those that choose to live, work, play, pray and invest in.”