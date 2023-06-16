The River District Association will host another session of Start-Up Slam, a community-oriented event where people share a meal, share creative business ideas, make new friends and network with both creative people and people who support creative people.

In addition to having people share ideas, attendees can participate in community conversation activities, win door prizes and enjoy a special performance by the Smokestack Theatre Improv group.

This Start-Up Slam is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Smokestack Theatre Company located at 319 Lynn St.

Anyone in the community is invited to attend (reservations are required with a limit of 100 people).

For $10 per person — cash only at the door — attendees can join other members of the community to have a simple meal and share ideas. Anyone age 5 and up can share their business idea. Children under 5 can attend at no cost but will not get to vote for their favorite idea.

Up to 15 participants at the event are welcome to share their ideas with the crowd (there’s a 3-minute limit), and attendees will be able to vote on their favorite at the end of the evening.

The top vote-getter takes home all the cash collected at the door. Business plans are not required.

Those who wish to share their idea have guidelines:

Ideas must be new business ideas (not yet established);

The ideas do not have to be implemented or have any plans to do so;

Those who wish to share their idea will put their name in at the door;

Up to 15 names will be drawn randomly to present (if more than 15 people put their name in, not all may be able to present); and

Each presenter has 3 minutes to share one idea.

“The very first part of owning your own business is having a business idea, and we are excited to provide a fun, family friendly environment with no strings attached so people can get comfortable sharing ideas” said Diana Schwartz, CEO of the River District Association. “We especially encourage families and young adults to come and take part, so that even our youngest community members have a chance to see that their good ideas could pay off someday”.

To reserve a seat, call the RDA office at 434-791-0210 or email alyssa@riverdistrictassociation.com.