River District Association names two new board members

The River District Association recently announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors: Dr. Andrew Hessler, of Danville Dental Associates, and Kunal Patel, of Daly Hotel Management.
“Dr. Hessler and Mr. Patel are active residents and advocates of the River District, embodying the spirit of community,” said Kelvin Perry, RDA’s incoming 2021-22 board president, “We are fortunate to have their talent, expertise and energy as we continue to strengthen the community through our work in Danville’s River District.”
The slate of RDA board members for 2021-22 are:
- President: Kelvin Perry, city of Danville economic development
- Vice president: Steven Osborne, assistant general council, International Mission Board
- Treasurer: Stuart Smith, FCS.
- Secretary: Christy Harper, Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce
- Past president: William “Billy” Crumpton, Compassion Healthcare
- Rachel Covington, Hawthorne and Jade Design, LLC
- Robin Jones, Vintages by the Dan
- Danielle DuCré, Chatham Hall
- Varun Sadana, The Launch Place
- Andrew Herring, West Main Baptist Church
- Emma Sellers, Averett University
- Shani Gaylord, PATHS
- Dr. Andrew Hessler, Danville Dental Associates
- Kunal Patel, Daly Hotel Management
The association also recently recognized the service of two outgoing board members. Hampton Wilkins, with Wilkins and Co. Real Estate, has served on the board since 2019, and Philip Hayes, with Noblis, has served for the past nice years in several capacities, including board president.
“Volunteerism and Board Service are something we do not take lightly within our organization” said Diana Schwartz, Executive Director of the River District Association. “Those that work diligently to revitalize our historic downtown are leaving a legacy of moving our entire community forward for posterity.
The 2021-22 RDA Board of Directors will be recognized for their volunteerism and excellence in service at 7 p.m. July 16 the Danville Otterbots' home game on thanks to a sponsorship by the United Way of Danville/Pittsylvania County.
Learn more about the group online at www.riverdistrictassociation.com.