Sardine
"One man grabbed a register and ran on foot into a vehicle," police wrote in a statement when posting two photos of the wanted suspects.
Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, of Spotsylvania, was taken into custody on Thursday.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after "threatening graffiti messages" were found on bathroom walls at George Washington High School following a tip from a student, authorities announced late Wednesday afternoon.
MacKenzie Scott — a billionaire philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — has donated $13 million to the Danville Regional Foundation.
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
Danville is proving to be a lucky place for Virginia Lottery players.
Disallowing residents from speaking during a special meeting of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors was unfair and a blight on the democratic process, said the president of the Pittsylvania County NAACP.
Several residents spoke out against the possible prohibition immediately following council's vote, saying the ban would not solve the problem of homelessness and would criminalize it.
Khaleel Rodgers, the man accused of shooting and killing Clarence James Martin Jr. nearly a year ago, was found guilty of manslaughter Wednesday.
Pittsylvania County is sending out supplemental tax bills to residents who’ve upgraded their properties over the last three years.