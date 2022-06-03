 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scouts place flags on graves at National Cemetery

  • 0
Flags

Dan River Region Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Scout leaders place flags on all of the graves at the National Cemetery on Lee Street in Danville on May 28 in honor of Memorial Day.

 Thomas Bryan, contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert