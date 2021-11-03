Sears becomes Virginia's 1st female lieutenant governor

"In case you haven't noticed, I am Black and I have been Black all my life," she said. "But that's not what this is about. What we are going to do is we are now going to be about the business of the commonwealth. We have things to tend to."

She said she will work to fully fund historically Black colleges and implement Youngkin's agenda.

"He's going to get rid of all kinds of taxes," she said.

Sears' role as a tiebreaking vote in a closely divided state Senate has become even more important after Tuesday's results. Republicans won the governor's mansion, and the GOP is also claiming that it has regained control of the House of Delegates, though several key races are still too early to call.

If Republicans do gain control of the House, the only thing blocking them from total control of state government is a narrow 21-19 Democratic advantage in the state Senate. Senators are not up for reelection until 2023.

If Republicans can pick up just one centrist Democrat on key pieces of legislation, Sears could be the tiebreaking vote to ensure passage.