Setterwoods Dog Training Obedience School celebrates graduates

  0
On Sept. 13, local residents and their canine companions graduated from the home companion class at Setterwoods Dog Training Obedience School in Chatham including (front row, from left) Abigail Dillard and “Enzo;” Juanita Padrino de Calderon and “Chanel;” and Madison Kalz and “Tito;” (second row) Kimberly Adkins and “Jerry Lee;” Monica Colbert and “Duke;” Hannah Cole and “Maya;” and Greta Reese and “Georgia.”

 Contributed photo

