Shots were fired near a school in Danville on Sunday evening, authorities report.

It was about 6:20 pm. when officers were called to an altercation in the area of the basketball courts near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Northmont Boulevard, police reported in a news release.

When officers arrived, they heard gunfire ring out.

"Those present at the basketball courts scattered from the scene, and it doesn’t appear at this time that anyone was injured," police said in the release. "This incident had no effect on Johnson Elementary School, and remains under investigation."

Police did not provide any other details — including suspect information — in the release.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.