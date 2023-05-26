Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Smokestack Improv is coming to the River District from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 319 Lynn St.

Smokestack Theatre Company will present its newest improv cast for the first time on stage at at the Lynn Street location.

The evening begins with live comedy music by The League of Ordinary Gentlemen followed by standup comedians Ben Lynch, Tonio Washington and AJ Schraeder.

Finally, six cast members of Smokestack Improv will perform skits made up on the spot based on audience suggestions.

This show is intended for mature audiences and may feature offensive content. The show is for ages 21 and older.

The final segment is presented by Funky’s Arcade Bar.

Reserved deating is available. Tickets are $20 to $25 on Eventbrite.

No outside beverages will be allowed, however, outside food is allowed.

Smokestack Theatre Company is a nonprofit organization serving Danville, Pittsylvania County, and the surrounding region.