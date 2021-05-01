Snowball
Tonya Barker had three false starts before about eight hours of surgery.
A virtual informational meeting is set Tuesday.
- Updated
The Christiansburg driver suffered burns in an ARCA race Saturday and is on a ventilator.
No one was reported injured and no property was found damaged by the bullets
A Halifax County structure will get a new life.
- Updated
Free food and music will be provided Saturday.
- Updated
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The changes start May 3.
Jesus Armando Ochoa Sanchez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.