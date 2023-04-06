A social media post — ultimately determined to be about five years old with no local connection — prompted extra security at Chatham High School on Thursday.

A parent got in touch with a school resource officer Thursday morning after being alerted by his or her school-aged child of a possible threat to school safety, Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor reported in a news release.

The message in question read ”don’t take the risk … don’t go to school tomorrow. [Expletive] CHS I’m going out with a bang. Don’t go to school tomorrow."

The message had a gun in the background.

Since CHS is the acronym for Chatham High School, law enforcement first believed the local school was the intended target of the threat.

"Law enforcement responded to Chatham High School and the administration of the school division was immediately notified," Taylor wrote in the release.

Investigators with the sheriff's office discovered — after arriving at the school — a similar post was made in 2018. National news outlets reported that Snapchat post originated in New Mexico.

However, law enforcement still continued a beefed-up presence on the campus throughout the day.

"Efforts are being made with local, state, and federal law enforcement to identify the source of the post," Taylor said. "If identified, criminal charges will be presented to our Commonwealth Attorney’s Office."

Taylor said he was thankful for the student who reported the possible threat.