Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 serves breakfast

There may be a new millionaire in Danville.
Watch now: Who's the millionaire? Danville store sells winning Mega Millions ticket, just one number short of jackpot
Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth, a top candidate for job in Colorado, withdraws name from consideration
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth was one of the top three candidates for the police chief position in Aurora, Colorado, before withdrawing his name.
The Danville Police Department has arrested several suspects in connection with thefts of motor vehicles as well as firearms and personal items left in unlocked vehicles.
A missing juvenile was located Monday morning in Danville by members of the Danville Police Department, according to a news release.
Two Pittsylvania County high school students recently have been charged involving threats, authorities announced this week.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a bass boat and an aluminum jon boat collided during a fishing tournament.
Danville’s office of economic development and tourism is hiring more employees to meet an increased workload because of more inquiries from in…
Montel Oakley, the man accused in the July 2021 shooting death of Corey Andrew Moon in Hurt, was found guilty of the crime in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court on Monday.