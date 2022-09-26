 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 serves breakfast

  • 0
Breakfast

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 325 recently hosted an all-you-can-eat breakfast featuring pancakes and sausage biscuits at the Post 325 home. Ready to serve are (front row) Peyton Lawson, Courtland Yates and Jimmy Powell; (second row) are Leonard Powell, Michael Yates and Jack Sink.

 Contributed photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert