Southside man's movie 'Zola' released — and his family traveled from Danville area to be there

“It’s not an accident that the Internet, and Black Twitter specifically, called the story The Thotyssey,” Harris said in a release. “In calling it that, they compared her to Homer, and in a lot of ways she was. As Homer wrote the first epic poem of the Western Canon, A’Ziah wrote the first big poem of the digital era.”

“I made people who probably wouldn’t want to hear a sex trafficking story want to be part of it, because it was entertaining,” King told David Kushner in November 2015 in Rolling Stone.

“Humor in general is something that everybody can relate to — we can heal through laughter,” King stated in the release. “I tried to intertwine a serious topic with a sense of humor, and it became relatable to people even if they thought something like this only happens in movies, or could never happen to them. The humor made them want to dig deeper into the story, and they realized it’s something that could happen in their backyard — I was their waitress. I was the girl they walked past in the grocery store or hotel lobby.”