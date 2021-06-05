Southside Soccer Club championships

The Southside Soccer Club concluded its spring 2021 soccer season May 23 with three championship games. The games in each age division were hotly contested by participating teams, with the U12 championship game going past overtime into penalty kicks. The season included 581 registrations for spring soccer in six age divisions. Championship-age divisions include U10, U12 and U15. All teams are sponsored by local businesses. The deadline for fall 2021 registration is mid-August.