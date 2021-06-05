 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southside Soccer Club championships
0 Comments
SOUTHSIDE SOCCER CLUB CHAMPS

Southside Soccer Club championships

  • 0

The Southside Soccer Club concluded its spring 2021 soccer season May 23 with three championship games. The games in each age division were hotly contested by participating teams, with the U12 championship game going past overtime into penalty kicks. The season included 581 registrations for spring soccer in six age divisions. Championship-age divisions include U10, U12 and U15. All teams are sponsored by local businesses. The deadline for fall 2021 registration is mid-August.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert