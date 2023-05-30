Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sovah Health-Danville recently announced that Eddie Snead has been recognized as the facility’s 2023 Mercy Award winner.

The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of Lifepoint Health’s facilities who "profoundly touches the lives of others" and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program that honors the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, Lifepoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a Lifepoint employee can receive.

“At Sovah Health-Danville, we share Lifepoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Steve Heatherly, market oresident of Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah Healt-Danville.

“Eddie performs in an exemplary manner in the core functions of his job, which are essential to exceeding patient and family expectations and supporting his colleagues. In addition, he goes above and beyond the call of duty to make patients feel safe, comfortable and cared for. He supports his co-workers by taking on difficult tasks, allowing them to focus on their essential duties. In all of these ways, Eddie enhances Sovah Health-Danville’s ability to provide high quality care," said Heatherly.

Each facility winner, including Snead will be considered for Lifepoint’s 2023 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tennesse, in August.