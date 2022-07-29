Sovah School of Health Professions program receives accreditation

The Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs, upon the recommendation of the Joint Review Committee on Education in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, has awarded initial accreditation upon the Sovah School of Health Professions Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program.

The school is now accredited in abdominal-extended, vascular and OB/GYN sonography concentrations.

"We went through a rigorous process to achieve the CAAHEP accreditation, and it was worth it," says Elaine Nichols, diagnostic medical sonography program director, of the process. Accreditation seeks to evaluate and ensure that the standards of each profession under the commission are met. With evaluations in faculty qualifications, curricula and clinical components, the departmental review can be extensive.

Passing the review and earning accreditation approval was subject to evaluation in core categories. This included the evaluation of the Sovah School of Health Professions as an institution, reviewing the program goals and ensuring the program meets or exceeds academic expectations, ensuring appropriate levels of resources (staff, clinicals, faculty, academic materials and curriculum), reviewing of student evaluations and outcomes of the program and finally an analysis of educational business practices.

"CAAHEP is widely acknowledged as one of the most important accreditations an ultrasound program can achieve," Nichols said. "I am proud that we have achieved this goal. We are proud of our program, our leadership, our faculty and staff, our graduates and current students."

Diagnostic medical sonographers, also known as ultrasound technologist, capture images of the inside of the body using a device that passes sound waves through muscle and tissue. Physicians use these images to prevent, diagnose and treat disease and injuries, as well as monitor a woman’s pregnancy.

Students who successfully complete one of the school’s programs are eligible to sit for the respective national certification examinations. Students may also be required, upon graduation.

The School of Health Professions’ campus is located within the city of Danville. It is owned and operated by Sovah Health. The School of Health Professions is currently comprised by full-time, two-year, hospital based, Associate of Applied Science degree programs in radiologic technology and sonography.

The School is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools and is certified to operate as an Institution of Postsecondary Education by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. The radiologic technology program is programmatically accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in radiologic technology