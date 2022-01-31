As 'one of the biggest events,' in track history, South Boston Speedway to be featured on CBS in primetime

The Superstar Racing Experience Series featuring drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds is coming to South Boston Speedway on June 25 in what will be one of the biggest events in the speedway’s 65-year-history.

South Boston Speedway’s SRX Series event on June 25 is part of a six-race short track racing series that will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ this summer.

“We are extremely excited and proud to host the SRX Series,” said South Boston Speedway CEO Nick Igdalsky. “There is nothing more exciting than to see top drivers from multiple racing disciplines go head-to-head, and especially to see it here at South Boston Speedway. This will undoubtedly be one of the biggest events in the track’s history, and it will put South Boston Speedway and the South Boston, Virginia and Halifax County, Virginia community on a national stage. We are proud to be able to bring this event to South Boston Speedway as we celebrate the speedway’s 65th anniversary.”

Advance reserved tickets for the June 25 SRX Series event at South Boston Speedway are now on sale at southbostonspeedway.com. Those who prefer to purchase tickets via phone can do so at 877-440-1540 or 434-572-4947.

“The SRX Series event will be one of the biggest events held here at South Boston Speedway in many years and we expect the event to sell out,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “To ensure that fans have a ticket, we urge them to buy their tickets as soon as they can.”

Tickets in the speedway’s main frontstretch grandstand are priced at $35 each for reserved seats in rows 1-10, $45 each for reserved seats in rows 11-18 and $50 each for reserved chairback seats in rows 19-20. Trackside tailgating and general admission lawn chair area tickets are $35 each.

There is no child ticket pricing for this special event. Everyone attending the event must purchase a ticket, with the exception of an infant-in-arms that will sit on an individual’s lap.

Persons with ADA needs should purchase a General Admission Lawn Chair ticket. ADA areas are accessible in Turns 3 and 4 or Turns 1 and 2.

Trackside tailgating spaces cannot be purchased for the SRX event. The trackside tailgating spaces are sold on a seasonal basis and are sold out for the 2022 season.

The SRX Series is a racing series founded in 2020 by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief and team owner Ray Evernham, Sandy Montag and The Montag Group, and George Pyne.

Using a format similar to the format of the former International Race of Champions, the competing drivers race identically prepared race cars designed by Evernham.

The SRX Series debuted on June 12 of last year with a series of six short-track races that were nationally televised by CBS in primetime on Saturday nights during the summer.

A high level of competition was seen last season with five different drivers earning wins in the six-race series. Stewart won last year’s SRX Series title.

Racing fans can enjoy a full week in Southside Virginia and attend two of the country’s most prestigious events on back-to-back weekends. South Boston Speedway will host its crown jewel Fourth of July event, the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort, on Saturday night, July 2.

That event will feature a 200-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race and one of the area’s best Fourth of July fireworks displays.

Tickets for the July 2 event are on sale now and are priced at $15 in advance. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Chandler is the director of public relations for South Boston Speedway.