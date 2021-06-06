As speedway season nears midpoint, Callands driver climbs Limited Sportsman division ranks

“Every time I go out in practice and I’m behind somebody I can watch and see what they’re doing, and that definitely helps.

“It’s a real big learning curve,” he added.

“A lot of guys that come down here have somebody in their family or team that has raced here before and has somebody to lean on. Nobody in my family or crew has raced anything before. It’s all up to me as far as the driving part goes.”

Along with the need to gain experience as a driver, Amos entered the 2021 season also needing to gain experience with his car.

“We put a new front clip on the car this year,” Amos explained.

“The car drives a little differently. All of the front geometry is different from what I had on the car last year. My dad [Allen Amos] has been going through a big learning curve keeping up with that. He’s doing a really good job.”

Amos’ recent series of solid runs is bringing him closer to the goals he has set for himself and his team this season.

“When we came down here for the first two 25-lap races this year it was the first time I had been on South Boston Speedway,” Amos noted.