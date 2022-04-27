Battle brews in two days of racing at SBS

While a good deal of the spotlight of this weekend’s Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend event on Friday and Saturday at South Boston Speedway will shine on the nearly 900-horsepower open-wheel 410-winged sprint cars of the Must See Racing series, fans are not forgetting the battle between Layne Riggs and Peyton Sellers in South Boston Speedway’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division.

The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors will be featured in twin 75-lap races on Saturday night as the speedway goes under the lights for the first time this season.

Riggs, from Bahama, North Carolina, started out the season at South Boston Speedway with four straight wins and has four wins in five starts, with a second-place finish coming in the one race he has not won. He leads the division point standings by 25 points over Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina, and Mason Bailey who are tied for second place. Sellers sits in fourth place in the standings and is only 2 points behind Borst and Bailey.

“I’m just glad we have great cars,” Riggs remarked. “Dad [former NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series competitor Scott Riggs] and everybody on the crew have been working so hard trying to get the car better and trying to catchup with these other boys. I feel like we have a piece that can compete with them on the weekends.”

Sellers, the defending NASCAR national champion and South Boston Speedway champion, earned his first win of the season at South Boston Speedway on April 16 when he snapped Riggs’ win streak in the second race of a twin-race event.

Thus far at South Boston Speedway, the Danville resident has a win and four top-three finishes in his five starts. He has led the most laps this season, with his current total standing at 249 laps led. The win on April 16 went a good way toward Sellers continued optimism for a successful 2022 season.

“We struggled a little bit out of the box,” Sellers pointed out.

“We got a win at Dominion Raceway, picked up a win at South Boston and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season. We’ve got fast cars. We’ve got to get them ironed out.”

Sellers says now that he has a handle on things for daytime races, he and his team will have to adjust again as South Boston Speedway turns to night races this weekend.

“Night racing is a different element altogether here at South Boston,” Sellers pointed out. “I’m just looking forward to bringing the car home in one piece and trying to make it better.”

Riggs and Sellers will be challenged by a strong field of competitors in Saturday night’s twinbill. Among them will be Mike Looney of Catawba. Looney is a top contender for the win at every track he competes at. Looney scored two wins, captured a pole and posted five top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes in nine starts at South Boston Speedway last season. He competed in this year’s season-opening twinbill at South Boston Speedway and finished a very close second to Riggs in both races.

This weekend’s event features two full nights of racing that will highlight seven different racing divisions, and fans can see all the action both nights for a bargain price of $25 for an advance two-night ticket.

Friday night’s racing action starts at 8 p.m. and will include a full program of racing for the Must See Racing series (heat races and feature race) and a 30-lap race for the USAC Eastern Midgets. Three of South Boston Speedway’s regular racing divisions also will be in action. A 65-lap race is set for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25- lap race is slated for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Hornets Division competitors will round out the night’s action.

Racing action starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Must See Racing series will stage another full program of racing (heat races and a feature race) and the USAC Eastern Midgets will return for another 30-lap race. South Boston Speedway’s Late Model Stock Car Division competitors will compete in twin 75-lap races. In addition, the drivers of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will be in action in a pair of 20-lap races.

In addition to the advance two-night ticket for $25, fans can purchase advance single-night tickets at $15 each. Suite tickets are available for $40 each for each of the two nights.

The advance two-night tickets, advance single-night tickets and suite tickets are available online at southbostonspeedway.com or by calling 434-572-4947 or 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

Tickets at the gate each night will be $20 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, first responders, health care workers and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $15 each at the gate on race day.

