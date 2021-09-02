Danville driver eyes first track championship in Limited Sportsman division

“The championship battle is far from over,” continued Moss. “Thirteen points isn’t really a lot. It seems like a little bit, but it’s just enough to breathe. You just go out there, do what you always do, and hopefully get a win.”

Moss said he feels he has as good a shot at winning Saturday night’s 50-lap race and the division championship as any of his challengers.

“We work on the car a lot,” Moss noted. “We’ve got a car that contends for the win every race. It’s fast enough to be battling for the lead, maybe not every single time, but it’s right there at it. You’ve just got to keep the car in one piece and finish well.”

Heading into Saturday night’s event Moss has logged four wins and seven top-five finishes in 12 starts. This season has not been as consistent a season as Moss experienced in 2019 when he finished second in the Limited Sportsman Division championship chase behind champion Danny Willis Jr., of South Boston. Moss had five wins and finished in the top five in all but two of his starts in 2019.