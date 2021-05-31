Danville's Peyton Sellers fends off challenger to capture another win at South Boston Speedway

“If it had been anybody else, I probably would have used him up a little more,” Scott said.

“They’ve been working hard and he’s running for a national championship. If I wrecked my boss, it would have put me in a weird spot.”

Scott said he felt good knowing he had the best car.

“It feels good to have the best car,” Scott remarked.

“I ran my right rear tire pretty hard trying to pass him a few times. He was holding strong on the top. When it came time to go the last 15 laps, I just didn’t have any right rear (tire) left to get off of the corner and he was able to get away from me a little bit.”

Jacob Borst, of Elon, North Carolina, finished third with Crews finishing fourth and Landon Pembelton, of Amelia, rounding out the top five finishers.

Chris Johnson, of Ashland, finished sixth and was followed by Carter Langley, of Zebulon, North Carolina; Trey Crews, of Halifax; Camden Gullie, of Durham, North Carolina; and Chris Denny of Timberlake, North Carolina.

The results of Saturday night’s 100-lap Late Model Stock Car Division race are unofficial pending post-race inspection.

Limited Sportsman