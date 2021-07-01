Danville's Peyton Sellers hopes third time's the charm for showcase race

Peyton Sellers can reach something of a milestone in Saturday’s race at South Boston Speedway.

The Danville-area resident is looking for a third straight win in South Boston Speedway’s 200-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race, the longest, richest and most prestigious event of the season.

If Sellers can make it three victories in a row Saturday night, he will become the second winningest driver in the history of South Boston Speedway’s showcase 200-lap Late Model Stock Car race. Sellers won the event in both 2018 and 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 season.

His two previous wins in the showcase have him in a tie for the second-most wins. Only Lee Pulliam, of Alton, who won the event six years in a row, has more wins in this event.

The South Boston Speedway points leader credits his experience in big races as the key to his success.

“It’s the experience of being there at the end of these races, managing four tires the whole race, and not getting caught up in stuff early-on in the race,” Sellers remarked when asked about his success in the event.