Danville's Peyton Sellers rallies to sweep twinbill at South Boston Speedway

Aaron Donnelly of Stafford finished third with Wertz and Borst completing the top five finishers

“Any time you can win at your home track is a huge relief,” Sellers said, “but when you can beat this caliber of cars it’s a huge feather in your cap. The competition level is always at a premium here at South Boston Speedway because this place is truly one of the hardest short tracks in the world to get around and get your car worked out around.

“There are a lot of good cars here right now, a lot of young guys with fast race cars,” Sellers continued.

“They are not easy [to beat]. When we have a guy like Mike Looney come in and compete with us, we’ve got to bring our 'A' game.”

Looney’s third-place and runner-up efforts were his best career finishes at South Boston Speedway.

“We were really close with this new car,” Looney remarked at the end of the afternoon.

“We just got outrun. It was good racing. It was a couple of old veterans beating and banging like youngsters again. Second wasn’t what I was looking for, but I had a good time.”